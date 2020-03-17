The Latest On Coronavirus: Tuesday, March 17th

Updated 6:58 a.m.

During coronavirus crisis, Florida Presidential Primary continues as planned

Brendan Byrne, WMFE

It’s election day in Florida.

Voting in the Presidential Preference Primary is proceeding as planned, despite concerns over the coronavirus.

While Louisiana delayed its April 4 election and Ohio attempted to postpone its March 17 primary, Governor Ron DeSantis said that’s not happening in Florida.

“When you go in and cancel [the primary], the signal that it sends is somehow we’re paralyzed,” DeSantis said Monday on the eve of the election. “I don’t think that’s the case.”

Because it’s a short ballot — and many people have voted by mail — DeSantis said it was the right call.

“I think we can do it in a level headed way we can address the risks and, and do it,” he said. “The health officials say given the nature of this primary — given the way you go in and fill in one oval most of the time for most [ballots] — it can be done safely.

Voting officials are taking extra precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic. They’re urging people who are sick to vote using a mail ballot and drop it off the same day. Voters can have someone who is not sick pick it up, as long as they have an affidavit declaring a voting designee.

Officials also moved polling sites in areas with a vulnerable population — like assisted living facilities. Poll workers have been given instruction on how to sanitize machines.

Voters are urged to visit elections.myflorida.com for more info on voting forms, or reach out to their local supervisor of elections.

“We are fortunate to have numerous options in Florida to cast our ballots safely and securely,” said Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee. “We encourage all Floridians who have not already voted to choose the option that is right for them.”