Coronavirus Latest for 3/30: State Tops 4,950 Cases, Virtual Schools Start Today

Updated 8:30 a.m.

Florida Nears 5,000 Cases

Sixty Floridians have died from COVID-19, according to the latest figures from the Florida Department of Health.

Florida has a total of 4,950 positive cases, and more than 4,800 people are still being monitored by the state.

Orange County has the fourth highest number of cases in the state at 249, the most in Central Florida. So far, 633 people have been hospitalized because of the virus.

Updated 8:43 a.m.

Virtual School Starts Today

By Amy Green

Orange County Public Schools students go back to school Monday — from home.

The state’s fourth-largest school district is implementing an unprecedented educate-from-home program aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Robert Prater, dean at Oak Hill Elementary School, said teachers miss their students.

“They’ve got separation anxiety,” he said. “So many of them want to be in their classrooms with their students that they’re doing parades, ride-bys with signs all over their cars.”

Students previously were on spring break, and teachers were given a week to put together new lesson plans.

The school district is providing paper learning packets for families without digital access.