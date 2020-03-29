 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Coronavirus Latest for 3/29: Florida Cases Top 4,200; Miami Doctor Says Distancing Is Working

by News Staff (WMFE)
Update from Florida Department of Health, Sunday 03/29/20

University of Miami doctor: Social distancing is working, keep doing it

Daniel Rivero, WLRN

The hotspot for coronavirus cases in the state is Miami-Dade County. Confirmed cases topped 1,000 over the weekend – 1,168 as of Sunday afternoon.

But by the same Sunday update, the number of people hospitalized in the county was still under a hundred – 92, according to state data.

Dr. Maria Alcaide at the University of Miami says social distancing appears to be working so far.

“I think our hospital systems are not overwhelmed right now…but that could happen,” says Alcaide. “It’s very very important that everybody follows the recommendations of the stay-at-home [order in Miami-Dade]. It seems to have slowed the curve and it seems to have slowed the new number of infections, and that’s the only thing that’s going to prevent the hospital and the health care systems to get overwhelmed.”

The idea of slowing the curve means that by slowing the number of new cases every day, hospital systems will be able to keep up with the number of people who need to be treated.

Florida cases top 4,200

Nicole Darden Creston, WMFE

Florida now has 4,246 coronavirus cases. Updated midday figures from the Florida Department of Health on Sunday show 594 people have been hospitalized, and 56 people have died from COVID-19.

Miami Dade has 1,168 cases, the most of any Florida county.

Central Florida cases: 

  • Orange – 228 cases
  • Osceola – 79 cases
  • Seminole – 73 cases
  • Volusia – 46 cases
  • Polk – 39 cases
  • Brevard – 26 cases
  • Sumter – 43 cases
  • Lake – 34 cases
  • Marion – 19 cases

