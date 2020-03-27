Coronavirus Latest For 3/27: Marion County Closes Internet Cafes

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Update 6 a.m.

Marion County has ordered Internet Cafes closed to stop the spread of coronavirus

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

Marion County has ordered the closure of internet cafes, bingo halls, bowling alleys, race tracks, theaters and other recreational venues to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The ordinance fills a perceived gap in the governor’s order halting dine-in service at bars and restaurants and closing gyms.

At a special hearing Thursday law enforcement officials characterized the internet cafes as irresponsible and said patrons continued to crowd into them during the pandemic.

Anthony Burden of 326 Hot Spot said they’re not all that way.

“There are some people who are responsible and try to do the right thing at some of these internet cafes,” he said.

“I can’t speak for each and every one of them. And I won’t speak for each and every one of them. I just want to speak for ours that we are doing what we can.”

The countywide rule includes skating rinks, trampoline parks, casinos and indoor climbing facilities — but not the Ocala Drive-in.

Orange County Library Services suspends book delivery

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

The Orange County Library System has suspended its home delivery program to comply with a county-wide stay at home order.

Patrons can still check out e-books and audiobooks, stream music and movies, and take online classes on the library website.

Book returns will remain open while all sixteen libraries are closed until further notice. Library fines have been waived.

In a statement, OCLS says the decision was made to stop non-essential services and to protect the health and well-being of staff.

Department of Health closes some WIC offices

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Only five WIC offices will remain open in Orange County beginning Monday 30.

Moms will still be able to get benefits at the Church, Semoran, Lake Ellenor and West Colonial locations in Orlando and the Rock Springs site in Apopoka.

New applicants can continue to use the WIC Call Center at 407-858-1494 to set up an appointment to enroll in the food assistance program.

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County says it’s temporarily closing the Winter Garden and other Orlando locations to practice social distancing.

The WIC program provides formula, food, and health and nutritional services to low-income moms, babies and children under the age of five.