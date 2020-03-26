Coronavirus Latest for 3/26: Stay At Home Orders Take Effect In Orange & Osceola Counties Tonight

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Updated 6:00 a.m.

Stay at home orders take effect in Orange and Osceola Counties tonight

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Stay at home orders go into effect in Orange and Osceola Counties starting tonight at 11. The orders are being imposed to try and slow the spread of coronavirus.

Read Orange County’s order here.

Read Osceola County’s order here.

People are being told to stay home, but will be allowed to go out for groceries or to pick up medicine, for exercise and to pick up food. The order doesn’t apply to people who are considered essential workers.

First responders and health care workers, will continue to perform their normal functions.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Michelle Guido said people should make sure to have their work ID on them.

“Basically you would just need to say to them, ‘Look, I work at the hospital. I’m on my way to work.’ or ‘I have a cleaning business and this is what I do.’ Or ‘I work in law enforcement in another agency’ or whatever the case may be,” said Guido.

Nonessential businesses like malls and movie theaters will close while grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open.

In Orange County the penalty for not complying with the order can include a 50 dollar fine and 60 days in jail.

Click here for a list of frequently asked questions about the Orange County stay at home order.

