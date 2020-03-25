Coronavirus Latest For 3/25: UCF Closing Student Housing Today

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Updated: 6 a.m.

Students must leave by 6 p.m. today

Rachel Smith, WMFE

The University of Central Florida is closing all campus housing facilities due to COVID-19 concerns.

Students must be moved out by 6 p.m. today.

UCF is also developing a plan to refund nearly 12 thousand students who lived in campus housing.

According to a draft letter to the Florida Board of Governors, UCF says the refund adds up to about 5.4 million dollars.

UCF’s Board of Trustees is meeting later this week to discuss where this money will come from and how refunds will be handled.

If students have nowhere to go, they can apply for an exception, but they are handled on a case-by-case basis, according to the UCF Coronavirus website.

Drive-up testing site opens at Orange County Convention Center

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

A drive through coronavirus testing site opens at the Orange County Convention Center today.

The test is a quick swab of the nasal cavity performed by a Florida National Guard medic.

To get a test you have to be sixty five or older with a 99.6 temperature and respiratory symptoms.

First responders and health care workers can get tested regardless of symptoms.

Before coming on site, people should make sure they have a valid form of ID and are prepared to stay in their car during testing. There are no restrooms on site.

Up to 250 tests will be performed daily at the site which is managed by the Florida National Guard and the Florida Department of Health.

Tests are also available by appointment by calling the Florida Department of Health in Orange County at 407-723-5004.

Sumter County takes a measured approach as case numbers rise

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

As COVID-19 cases increase in The Villages, Sumter County has taken a measured approach.

The County Commission held a regular meeting last night, while trying to maintain social distancing. They have followed the lead of the governor and health department.

Unlike some counties, Sumter has not issued a stay-at-home order.

“I think it’s been clear that numbers will go up as the testing kits become more readily available, and people are tested,” said county administrator Bradley Arnold.

Arnold said the county is “trying to balance between that service provision versus not being overly reactive also related to simply closing down just out of fear.”

