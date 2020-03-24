Coronavirus Latest For 03/24: Flagler County Calls For Masks & Glove Donations For Health Care Workers

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Flagler County calls for PPE donations for health care providers, first responders

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Flagler County is asking residents and medical offices for donations of face masks, gloves and toilet paper.

The personal protective equipment is being collected for first responders, health care workers and assisted living facilities.

Toilet paper will be distributed to vulnerable residents so they don’t have to go out looking for it.

People can drop off items at Rymfire Elementary School. Volunteers will be curbside to collect supplies between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and then again from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

Anyone with questions or who would like to volunteer can call Flagler County’s main hotline at 386-313-4000.

Breakfast and Lunch Available to Children in Parramore During School Closure

Children who are eighteen years old or younger can get a hot breakfast or lunch at J.U.M.P Ministries Global Church on Colonial Drive.

The site, which is set up as “grab and go” to comply with CDC guidelines, will serve meals until classes resume.

Families can walk up to the site or request home delivery of food.

Breakfast is served Monday through Friday between 8 and 11 a.m. and lunch is served from 12:30 to 3 p.m.

Commissioner Regina Hill, J.U.M.P. Ministries Global Church, Project Life Orlando, and Orlando Magic Forward Jonathan Isaac have provided most of the meals, but the church is asking community members for donations of food.

People can call 321-541-0505 with questions about how to donate.

Students can also get meals at Orange, Osceola, Seminole, and Volusia County schools.

PBS changes schedule to educational programming during school closure

WUCF-TV has temporarily replaced its usual programming with educational programming between 6 am and 6 pm until classes resume.

The new schedule is designed to help students in K-12 continue learning English, language arts, social studies, science and math.

Children can watch programs like Wild Kratts, SciGirls, and Africa’s Great Civiliations that align with state educational standards and are free to the public.

Parents and educators can also access virtual lesson plans and other activities on the PBS Media Align website.

The on-air schedule and online resources can be found at www.wedu.org/edconnect.