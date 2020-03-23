Coronavirus Latest For 03/23: 10 Hospitalizations In Orange County For Covid, State Parks Close

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Florida coronavirus cases increase to 1,007

WMFE staff

Florida’s reported cases of COVID-19 exceeded 1,000 on Sunday evening.

The total number of coronavirus cases was 1,007, a 32% increase over 24 hours. Thirteen have died in Florida from the virus.

Orange County has 33 cases, the most in Central Florida. Orange County has had ten hospitalizations from COVID-19.

Sumter County, home to the sprawling retirement community of The Villages, has five confirmed cases, the lowest in Central Florida. Lake County has six cases.

In South Florida, Broward and Dade counties combined to have 444 cases, 0r 44 percent of all Florida cases. Statewide, results are pending for 933 tests and the state is monitoring 1,147 people.

Updated 7:56 a.m.

Florida Closes All State Parks

Amy Green

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection is closing all state parks effective today Monday to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The agency said too many people are visiting the parks, even after steps like limiting operating hours and reducing capacity at the busiest parks.

The agency says it needs to close the parks in accordance with the guidance restricting gatherings of more than 10 people.

Updated 8:04

Drive-through testing coming next week, will only screen “high-risk” individuals

Brendan Byrne, WMFE

The Florida Department of Health says only high-risk individuals will be eligible for testing at drive-through testing sites opening this week — including one at the Orange County Convention Center.

Only high-risk individuals will be eligible for the drive-through testing site. Initially, that includes anyone 65 years or older with a temperature above 99.6° and showing respiratory symptoms.

The sites will also test all first responders and healthcare workers, regardless of any symptoms.

Individuals do not need a referral from a doctor to be tested. Anyone who meets the criteria will be tested, regardless of insurance.

Updated Sunday, March 22