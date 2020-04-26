Coronavirus Hospitalizations Near 5,000; Differing Outcomes In Jail, Prison Hit By Pandemic; Police Departments Reconsider Body Camera Purchases; Your Coronavirus Update For 4/26

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Hospitalizations near 5,000

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Florida has had 31,528 coronavirus cases, with 4,957 hospitalizations and 1,074 deaths according to the latest numbers from the state department of health.

Orange County has 1,322 cases, with 259 hospitalizations and 30 deaths.

Statewide, 2,748 cases were staff or residents of long term care facilities, including 49 cases in Volusia County, 30 in Seminole, 24 in Orange and 17 in Brevard.

The US now has 941,628 cases, with 54,024 people dying from COVID-19.

Differing outcomes in Florida jail, prison hit by outbreak

The Associated Press

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Volusia County Branch Jail and the Tomoka Correctional Institution are practically neighbors, within two miles as the crow flies.

But when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic, the county jail and the state prison may as well be in different universes. Tomoka Correctional is battling the worst outbreak of the coronavirus among state prisons: 82 inmates and 10 staff members or correctional officers at Tomoka have tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, the Volusia County Branch Jail has not had a single case of coronavirus among its staff, correctional officers or among its approximately 1,200 inmates.

Florida police departments reconsider body camera purchases

The Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Two of Florida’s largest police departments are delaying the purchase of body cameras because of financial concerns spawned by the coronavirus outbreak.

The Tampa Bay Times is reporting that the Tampa Police Department is putting on hold the purchase of more than 600 cameras that were supposed to have been acquired by the end of the year.

At the St. Petersburg Police Department, a body camera testing program has been delayed indefinitely. The delay means that departments police chief will have to postpone his decision to seek funding for hundreds of cameras.

Click here to read more of WMFE’s reporting on the coronavirus pandemic.