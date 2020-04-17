 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Coronavirus Cases Continue to Rise Among Publix Store Workers in Central Florida

by (WMFE)

Toilet paper was gone from the shelves at the Publix on South Dale Mabry and West Neptune Street in South Tampa earlier this week. Credit: WUSF Public Media

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Two Publix employees in Orlando have tested positive for coronavirus. 

One employee works at the Publix on Orange Avenue in SODO, just south of downtown Orlando. The other works at the Publix on Colonial in East Orlando near Bithlo. 

In a statement, spokesperson Maria Brous says as essential service providers, Publix workers and their families have been affected by coronavirus.

Brous says the chain expects to see an increase in cases among workers as the virus spreads throughout the community. 

Publix offers fourteen days of paid sick leave for associates who test positive for COVID-19 and any coworker who came in close contact with them.

Stores close early for cleaning and use plexiglass shields, tape on the floor, and one-directional shopping to maintain six feet of social distancing. 

These employees are not the first in Central Florida to test positive for the virus. Two workers tested positive at Clearwater stores earlier in the month, along with two workers in South Florida.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP