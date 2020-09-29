Corals Weakened By Nutrient-Laden Water Can’t Fight Climate Change, Study Says

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Florida International University researchers say that nutrient-laden water caused by human activity is making it harder for corals to fight off infections and climate change. WUSF’s Jessica Meszaros reports, the study was recently published in the journal Frontiers in Marine Science.

“Fertilizer, sewage and other human sources can produce high levels of nutrients, like nitrogen and phosphorous, in our waters.”

A study by FIU says corals living in high concentrations of these nutrients are having a harder time dealing with the normal wear and tear of reef life because their immune systems are weakened.

Associate professor Mauricio Rodrigues-Lanetty says with this information, researchers may be able to start mapping coral reefs in terms of their vulnerability.

“We could predict that some corals might be more immune compromised and therefore will be more vulnerable to certain diseases. And that will be so important in management to start controlling and mitigating these problems.”

He says nutrients also intensify coral bleaching, which is caused by ocean warming.

Rodrigues-Lanetty says the most important thing to focus on is improving water quality to help corals recover.