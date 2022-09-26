CONVERSATIONS: “What Maria teaches us is disaster in one place will transform other places”

This week marks five years since the first Puerto Ricans sought refuge in central Florida after Hurricane Maria. It’s estimated that the storm took the lives of nearly 3,000 people and forced many, many more to flee.

Tens of thousands would arrive here in the coming weeks. Father Jose Rodriguez is a local Episcopal priest. He spoke with WMFE’s Amy Green about greeting displaced Puerto Ricans as they arrived in Orlando and the lessons he hopes we soon learn.

RODRIGUEZ: You didn’t have to know their story to know that they had been through hell.

I was raised here from Puerto Rico. When your family comes from Puerto Rico, they would come here dressed in their Sunday best and bearing gifts.

And that day the people were coming off the airplane in chancleta sandals, shorts, shirts, bags, plastic bags, not luggage, and they were coming empty-handed. They had nothing to give.

We did what we knew best. We reached into our own cultural experience. I don’t know if you know the concept behind la cocina que ocia, the Hispanic kitchen. But it’s making very good and complicated dishes out of very simple ingredients.

So we reached into our experience as Latinos, as a shared Hispanic community. And we did big things with very limited resources.

Orlando is one of the largest hubs of Puerto Rican migration. So we had 1,000s of families across central Florida bringing people here. But these families arrived here to families that themselves were still building themselves up.

We’ve been in a Puerto Rican migration in central Florida that’s been sustained for over a decade. Go into an average Latino household, you’re gonna have grandmother, mom, kids and a cousin living there. And that’s beautiful. That’s how our families are structured.

But you had families arriving to a situation where the houses were already full. And so sending your family member to live in a hotel was something very shameful. Not for the family living in the hotel, but for the family members who couldn’t have their family stay with them.

The people that were displaced to central Florida had a harder time than the people that were in Puerto Rico. The people that were left behind in Puerto Rico had something to hold on to. They stayed behind for a reason.

They probably still had a roof on their house. Or they probably still had a strong social network. Or maybe their house or community wasn’t obliterated.

The ones that came here had no plans of coming here. We talked about the migration. People make plans for lifetime to move to Orlando or to move to New York.

The people that were displaced here from Puerto Rico went to bed one day thinking that they were going to live their entire lives in Orcovis, Puerto Rico, for example. And the next day they’re packing up what they have to move to a geography they never even visited.

And many of our families, their lives were already built. They had businesses. They were settled. They were successful business people. They were leaders in their community. And they were displaced over night to a region where they became English learners.

They went through vocational rehabilitation. They started making the steps to rebuild their lives. But that wasn’t the original plan.

It shocks me that the federal government had no contingency plan for a disaster to the scale of Hurricane Maria. I hope that we start thinking about disaster in terms of displacement. Many of the people that came from Puerto Rico have stayed. Some have gone back, but a lot have stayed and have further transformed our region.

What Maria teaches us is disaster in one place will transform other places. Orlando was transformed by Hurricane Maria.