CONVERSATIONS: Parent Considers Face-to-Face, Virtual School As Coronavirus Surges

by (WMFE)
Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Orange County School Board members will vote Tuesday evening on a new virtual option when schools reopen next month.

The DeSantis administration is requiring face-to-face learning, even as the coronavirus surges in Florida. 

One concerned parent is Jennie Huse, who has three kids in Orange County Public Schools. 90.7’s Amy Green talked with her.


