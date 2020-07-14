CONVERSATIONS: Parent Considers Face-to-Face, Virtual School As Coronavirus Surges
Orange County School Board members will vote Tuesday evening on a new virtual option when schools reopen next month.
The DeSantis administration is requiring face-to-face learning, even as the coronavirus surges in Florida.
One concerned parent is Jennie Huse, who has three kids in Orange County Public Schools. 90.7’s Amy Green talked with her.
