CONVERSATIONS: Parent Considers Face-to-Face, Virtual School As Coronavirus Surges

Orange County School Board members will vote Tuesday evening on a new virtual option when schools reopen next month.

The DeSantis administration is requiring face-to-face learning, even as the coronavirus surges in Florida.

One concerned parent is Jennie Huse, who has three kids in Orange County Public Schools. 90.7’s Amy Green talked with her.