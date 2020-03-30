 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


CONVERSATIONS: Orange County Schools Roll Out Distance Learning Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

by (WMFE)
Across Orange County students will return to their schoolwork Monday — from home. 

Schools are closed until April 15 to slow the spread of COVID-19.

For the past two weeks students have been on spring break, and teachers were given a week to put together new lesson plans.

Today they’ll put those plans into action. 90.7’s Amy Green talked with Robert Prater, dean at Oak Hill Elementary, about how they’re doing it.


