CONVERSATIONS: Orange County Schools Roll Out Distance Learning Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Across Orange County students will return to their schoolwork Monday — from home.

Schools are closed until April 15 to slow the spread of COVID-19.

For the past two weeks students have been on spring break, and teachers were given a week to put together new lesson plans.

Today they’ll put those plans into action. 90.7’s Amy Green talked with Robert Prater, dean at Oak Hill Elementary, about how they’re doing it.