CONVERSATIONS: Officials Advise Working From Home, But Some Still Going Into Work
At all levels of government, leaders are asking Americans to stay home to slow the spread of COVID-19.
But WMFE has heard from multiple employees across a spectrum of industries, who say they want to work from home and can work from home but have been required to go to work.
To learn more, 90.7’s Amy Green talked with employment lawyer Anthony Hall of Morgan and Morgan.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity