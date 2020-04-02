CONVERSATIONS: Officials Advise Working From Home, But Some Still Going Into Work

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



At all levels of government, leaders are asking Americans to stay home to slow the spread of COVID-19.

But WMFE has heard from multiple employees across a spectrum of industries, who say they want to work from home and can work from home but have been required to go to work.

To learn more, 90.7’s Amy Green talked with employment lawyer Anthony Hall of Morgan and Morgan.