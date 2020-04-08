CONVERSATIONS: Nurse Describes Unpreparedness, Fear Inside Central Florida ICU

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Among the healthcare workers on the frontlines of the Coronavirus crisis is Louella Ellis.

Ellis is an ICU nurse at Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford. She talked with 90.7’s Amy Green about life inside her hospital.