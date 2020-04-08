CONVERSATIONS: Nurse Describes Unpreparedness, Fear Inside Central Florida ICU
Among the healthcare workers on the frontlines of the Coronavirus crisis is Louella Ellis.
Ellis is an ICU nurse at Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford. She talked with 90.7’s Amy Green about life inside her hospital.
