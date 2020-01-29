 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CONVERSATIONS: Florida’s First Chief Resilience Officer On Her New Job

by (WMFE)
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Florida’s first-ever chief resilience officer last year to help the state deal with sea level rise and other effects of climate change.

Julia Nesheiwat spoke with WJCT reporter Brendan Rivers in her first one-on-one interview since she was appointed. 

To hear a longer version of the interview, check out WJCT’s ADAPT podcast at WJCT.org


