CONVERSATIONS: Florida’s First Chief Resilience Officer On Her New Job
Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Florida’s first-ever chief resilience officer last year to help the state deal with sea level rise and other effects of climate change.
Julia Nesheiwat spoke with WJCT reporter Brendan Rivers in her first one-on-one interview since she was appointed.
To hear a longer version of the interview, check out WJCT’s ADAPT podcast at WJCT.org.
