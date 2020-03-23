 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CONVERSATIONS: Coronavirus Leaves Parents Juggling Jobs With Homeschooling

by (WMFE)
Irene Pons and her family are among many others juggling jobs and kids during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo courtesy Irene Pons

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Florida schools have closed for weeks in an unprecedented move to stem the spread of COVID-19. 

This leaves parents to educate their own children, even as many also must hold down jobs in an uncertain economy.

 90.7’s Amy Green is one of these parents. She talked with Irene Pons, a Central Florida working mother of two children, ages 3 and 1. They spoke by skype to observe social distancing guidelines.


Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor for NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and many other top news organizations. Her in-progress book on the Everglades is under contract with Johns ... Read Full Bio »

