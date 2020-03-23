CONVERSATIONS: Coronavirus Leaves Parents Juggling Jobs With Homeschooling

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Florida schools have closed for weeks in an unprecedented move to stem the spread of COVID-19.

This leaves parents to educate their own children, even as many also must hold down jobs in an uncertain economy.

90.7’s Amy Green is one of these parents. She talked with Irene Pons, a Central Florida working mother of two children, ages 3 and 1. They spoke by skype to observe social distancing guidelines.