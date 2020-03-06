 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Conventions Hurt by Coronavirus Fears but not Theme Parks

by The Associated Press (NPR)

Disney, Universal haven't noticed changes in attendance. Photo: Brian McGowan @sushioutlaw

Three convention groups have canceled their conferences in Orlando, Florida over concerns about the new coronavirus.

But local officials said Thursday that individual leisure travel to the most visited destination in the U.S. appears to be unaffected by coronavirus fears.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says the the cancellations of the three conventions represented a local economic impact of $154 million. No case of the new coronavirus has been detected in the county.

The nearest case in Florida was at least 65 miles away in the Tampa area. President Donald Trump and several administration health officials had been slated to speak at one of the canceled conventions.


