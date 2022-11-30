Contest Rules

“End-of-year 2022 Fund Drive” SWEEPSTAKES SPONSORED BY WMFE OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PLEDGE OR A PURCHASE OF A PRODUCT WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

OPEN TO RESIDENTS OF THE 48 CONTIGUOUS UNITED STATES AND D.C. (EXLUDING ALASKA AND HAWAII) VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

1. PROMOTION PERIOD: The 2022 Year-End Fund Drive Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”), sponsored by Community Communications, Inc./WMFE (the “Sponsor”) begins at 6:00:00 AM EST on November 30, 2022 and ends at 6:00:00 PM EST on December 15, 2022 (the “Promotion Period”). Sponsor’s computer is the official time-keeping device for the Sweepstakes.

2. ELIGIBILITY: This Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excludes AK and HI) and the District of Columbia who are licensed drivers, 18 years of age or older (or legal age of majority in the State in which they reside) at time of entry. Void in AK, HI and where prohibited by law. Employees of the Sponsor, its affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising, promotion and internet agencies (collectively the "Released Parties") and their immediate family members (spouse, parent, child, sibling, grandparent) and/or those living in the same household of each (whether related or not) are not eligible. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply. By participating in the Sweepstakes entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules.

3. HOW TO ENTER TO WIN THE GRAND PRIZE: There are three (3) ways to enter:



Make a monetary donation/pledge to WMFE during the announced period in which that specific hourly prize is being offered

Complete the required form on the WMFE website, located at:

https://www.wmfe.org/support/giveaway-entry-form

https://www.wmfe.org/support/giveaway-entry-form Submit a drawing-only pledge entry over the phone (1-800-785-2020).

In the case of entry by monetary donation/pledge, website form submission, or entry over phone, you will be entered into all currently active drawings at the time of receipt (as recorded by the Sponsor) of your donation/pledge, website form submission, or entry over phone (as applicable). NO OTHER FORMS OR METHODS OF ENTRY ARE PERMITTED.

Maximum of one (1) entry per person regardless of method of entry.

All material submitted becomes the property of Sponsor and will not be returned. No correspondence will be acknowledged or entered.

HOW TO ENTER TO WIN AN HOURLY PRIZE During this time period, WMFE will announce the availability of Hourly Prizes.

To be eligible to win a specific Hourly Prize (see below under Prizes section 6), there are three (3) ways to enter:



Make a monetary donation/pledge to WMFE during the Spring 2022 pledge drive

Complete the required form on the WMFE website, located at

https://www.wmfe.org/support/giveaway-entry-form

https://www.wmfe.org/support/giveaway-entry-form Submit a drawing-only pledge entry over the phone (1-800-785-2020)

Grand Prize and Hourly Prizes are non-transferable and may not be redeemed for cash. No Grand Prize or Hourly Prize substitutions or alterations allowed by winner. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute another prize of equal or greater value for any reason in Sponsor’s sole discretion if the Grand Prize or any Hourly Prize, or any component of any prize is unavailable for any reason. A winner must claim the Grand Prize or an Hourly Prize by providing to the Sponsor a valid mailing address where the winner can receive the Grand Prize or Hourly Prize within sixty days after the date on which the Sponsor sends to the winner the affidavit of eligibility and identification and additional forms, otherwise the Grand Prize or Hourly Prize is forfeited. Sponsor is not responsible for loss, destruction, damage, or other harm to any prize caused by or relating to the mailing of the prize. Each winner is responsible for all taxes, expenses, and fees associated with or in any way related to the Grand Prize or any Hourly Prize to be awarded to winner. If the winner is unwilling or unable to assume the costs associated with the Grand Prize or any Hourly Prize, including the tax liabilities associated with the Grand Prize or Hourly Prize, the Grand Prize or Hourly Prize is deemed forfeited. The Grand Prize and Hourly Prizes are non-transferable and may not be redeemed for cash.

4. RANDOM DRAWING (Prizes): Random drawings for the prizes will be conducted on or about December 22, 2022 from among all eligible entries received to determine one (1) Potential Winner. The random drawings for the prizes will be conducted by an independent judging organization whose decisions are final. Odds of winning will depend upon the number of eligible entries received.

5. WINNER NOTIFICATION: The Potential Winners will be notified by email and/or phone. The Potential Winners will be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility/Release of Liability, W-9 Tax form and, if legally permissible, a Publicity Release (collectively the “Prize Claim Documents”) within ten (10) days (including Saturdays, Sundays and Holidays) of attempted delivery of same. Potential Winners will be required to furnish their social security numbers that will be used only for the purpose of reporting the Winner’s prize earnings to the Internal Revenue Service, as required by law. Noncompliance within this time period or return of any prize/prize notification as undeliverable will result in disqualification without further notice and an alternate potential winner may be selected.

6. PRIZES:



$500 Publix gift card. Entry period: November 30, 2022 at 6:30:00 a.m. ET through December 8, 2022 at 6:00:00 p.m. ET.

2-night stay for 2 people at the Wyndham Orlando Bonnet Creek (retail value $800 usd), including a $500 VISA gift card Entry Period: December 8, 2022 at 6:30:00 a.m. ET through December 15, 2022 at 6:00:00 p.m.

2-night stay for 2 people at the Plantation on Crystal River in Crystal River, FL (retail value $500). Entry period: December 12, 2022 at 6:30:00 a.m. ET through December 12, 2022 at 6:00:00 p.m. ET.

2-night stay for 2 people at the Reunion Resort & Golf Club in Kissimmee, FL, including 1 round of golf for 2 people (retail value $1,000). Entry period: December 13, 2022 at 6:30:00 a.m. ET through December 13, 2022 at 6:00:00 p.m. ET.

7. To claim hourly prizes, winner must pick up provide contact information and WMFE will notify winners via phone, email and/or letter. Winner must take possession of prize within 48 hours of being determined as a winner. In the event winner is unable to take delivery of the hourly prize, Winner will be disqualified and an alternate potential winner may be selected. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value at its sole discretion.

8. GENERAL RULES: Entrants/winners agree to release, discharge and hold harmless Released Parties from and against any and all liability (including damages caused or claimed to be caused) arising out of participation and/or acceptance and/or use or misuse of the Grand Prize or the Hourly Prizes, and agree to be bound by the Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor and/or Sponsor’s representatives, which are final. Acceptance of any prize constitutes permission for the Sponsor and its agencies to use winner’s name and/or likeness for purposes of advertising, trade and publicity in all media now known or hereinafter invented without territorial or time limitations and without further compensation, including a winners list, unless prohibited by law. In the event there is a discrepancy or inconsistency between disclosures or other statements contained in any Sweepstakes materials and the terms and conditions of the Official Rules, the Official Rules shall prevail, govern and control. Sponsor not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the Sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize.

9. NOTICE: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. Released Parties are not responsible for faulty, incorrect, undeliverable or mistranscribed phone/e-mail/internet transmissions, incorrect announcements of any kind, technical hardware or software failures of any kind including any injury or damage to any person's computer related to or resulting from participating in or experiencing any materials in connection with the promotion, lost or unavailable network connections, or failed, incomplete, garbled or delayed computer transmission that may limit a user's ability to participate in the Sweepstakes. Sponsor assumes no responsibility for undeliverable e-mails resulting from any form of active or passive e-mail filtering by a user's Internet service provider and/or e-mail client or for insufficient space in user's e-mail account to receive e-mail. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or modify the Sweepstakes if for any reason, the Sweepstakes is undermined by a force majeure event or if fraud, misconduct or technical failures destroy the integrity of the Sweepstakes; or if a computer virus, bug, or other technical problem corrupts the administration or security of the Sweepstakes as determined by Sponsor/it’s agencies, in their sole discretion. In the event of termination, a notice will be posted online and a drawing to award the Grand Prize and the Hourly Prizes will be conducted from among all eligible entries received prior to termination. In the event a dispute arises regarding the identity of the entrant, entry will be deemed made by the person whose name appears on the entry. Any damage made to the Website by an entrant will be the responsibility of the entrant and/or the authorized e-mail account holder of the e-mail address submitted at the time of entry. Proof of submitting entries will not be deemed to be proof of receipt by Sponsor. Any entries which are suspected of being fraudulent (including those using robotic, automatic, programmed or similar methods of participation) will be disqualified, based on determinations made solely by Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to prohibit the participation of an individual if fraud or tampering is suspected or if the individual fails to comply with any requirement of participation as stated herein or with any provision in these Official Rules.

10. PRIVACY: Information collected from participants is subject to Sponsor’s privacy policy available at https://www.wmfe.org/about/privacy-policy. Sponsor will provide the personal information provided to enter this Sweepstakes to a third-party fulfillment company only to administer the Sweepstakes and verify the winner.

11. DISPUTES: Except where prohibited by law, all disputes concerning this Sweepstakes will be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of Florida without regard to its choice of laws or conflict of law provisions. Claims may not be resolved through any form of class action.

WINNERS LIST: The winners will be announced and posted after the winners have been verified.

SPONSOR: Community Communications, Inc./WMFE Member Services, 11510 E Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32817. If you have any questions about the Sweepstakes or these Official Rules, please e-mail them to wmfe@wmfe.org or send written questions to WMFE Member Services, 11510 E Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32817.