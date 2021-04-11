Contenders make moves, get head start on NHL trade deadline

Photo: Matthew Fournier
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.
Some of the NHL’s top teams got a head start on the trade deadline by making moves.
Defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay got arguably the most sought player available by acquiring defenseman David Savard from Columbus in a three-team trade Saturday.
It cost the Lightning three draft picks to make it happen.
NHL-leading Colorado paid a smaller price for backup goaltender Devan Dubnyk in the form of a depth defenseman and a fifth-round pick going to San Jose.
Florida sent a third-round pick to Buffalo for defenseman Brandon Montour in a move that fills the void left by Aaron Ekblad’s season-ending injury.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.
GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity