 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Contenders make moves, get head start on NHL trade deadline

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Matthew Fournier

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Some of the NHL’s top teams got a head start on the trade deadline by making moves.

Defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay got arguably the most sought player available by acquiring defenseman David Savard from Columbus in a three-team trade Saturday.

It cost the Lightning three draft picks to make it happen.

NHL-leading Colorado paid a smaller price for backup goaltender Devan Dubnyk in the form of a depth defenseman and a fifth-round pick going to San Jose.

Florida sent a third-round pick to Buffalo for defenseman Brandon Montour in a move that fills the void left by Aaron Ekblad’s season-ending injury.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP