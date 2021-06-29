 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Consulate of Mexico in Orlando Will Continue to Offer COVID-19 Shots Through July 5

Photo: Mohammad Shahhosseini


Medical staff at the Consulate of Mexico in Orlando will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccines on site through July 5th.

Anyone can get a COVID-19 shot at the Consulate of Mexico in Orlando, even if the person is not a US citizen or Florida resident.

The shots are free and don’t require an appointment. 

People who are 18 years of age and older can get the Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer shot. 

Children between the ages of 12 and 17 can get the Pfizer shot with parent or guardian approval. 

The vaccination site is open from 9 am until 5 pm daily.

A valid form of ID is required, and help is available on site in English and in Spanish.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

