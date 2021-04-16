 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Conservationists Sue U.S. Wildlife Managers For Failing To Protect Vanishing Florida Plants And Animals

by Jenny Staletovich (WLRN )

Photo: Prairie Clover, WLRN

Conservationists sued the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service yesterday for failing to protect more than a dozen rare plants and animals.

The Center for Biological Diversity has sued the agency in the past for dragging its feet after agreeing to protect species.

The suit asks a judge to enforce a deadline requiring the Service to make a final decision on adding several animals to the endangered species list. That includes the Gulf Coast solitary bee. The deadline for the bee was a year ago.

The lawsuit also says the agency has failed to protect land where more than a half dozen rare plants grow, including the Big Pine partridge pea and Everglades bully. These plants can now only be found in the Keys or pockets of Miami-Dade County.


