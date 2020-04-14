 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Congresswoman Val Demings Says She Would be Honored to be Joe Biden’s Running Mate

US. Rep. Val Demings speaks to reporters at the First Baptist Church in Orlando about her role in the upcoming impeachment trial. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Central Florida Congresswoman Val Demings says she would be honored to be former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate in November. She is rumored to be on a list of potential candidates that include Senators Kamala Harris and Amy Klobuchar.

Demings comments came the same day former President Barack Obama endorsed Biden for the role.

She said it’s only fitting that Florida would be represented in the White House.

“Florida’s always that state that keeps everybody in the nation up all night on election night. Florida’s the third largest state in the union, and I just think it would be so wonderful to select a running mate whose actually from such a critical state.”

Plus, she says her experience in Orlando which includes leading the police force at the Orlando International Airport after 9/11 has prepared her to guide Americans through challenging times.

“This is a tough time for our nation. Look, I have dealt with a lot of tough times in my lifetime as a career law enforcement officer, as a social worker, and other things that I have been able to do even in the three years that I’ve been in Congress.”

Demings has represented Florida’s 10th Congressional District which includes the Orlando metropolitan area for the last three years. She served as one of the impeachment managers during President Donald Trump’s trial in the House.

Before that, Demings was the first woman to ever lead the Orlando Police Department as Chief.

Impeachment Trial Shines Spotlight On Orlando's Former Top Cop

