Congresswoman Val Demings Says It’s Crucial for Jill Biden to Continue to Visit Florida, As The First Lady Touches Down in Orlando For the Scripps Bee

First Lady Jill Biden’s visit to the Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals in Orlando marks her third visit to Florida in the last two weeks.

Biden was in Kissimmee for a vaccine event in late June, and then visited with Surfside victims’ families in Miami last week.

Congresswoman Val Demings who met Biden at the Orlando International Airport says it’s critical for the First Lady to visit the Sunshine State often, especially as an educator.

“I think having Dr. Jill Biden here spending a considerable amount of time in the state is critical to Florida’s future and to Florida realizing its full potential.”

Demings says the First Lady, who is an English professor with a PhD in educational leadership studies, could help reinvigorate a passion for public education on these visits.

“Florida as you all know is the third largest state in the union. But sometimes unfortunately we don’t always feel that way. I think Florida has tremendous potential for some of the things that we can do. I mean, I think that, we could have a Silicon Valley.”

Demings, who is running against Sen. Marco Rubio for his seat in the Senate, says she is grateful for the wonderful relationship she has with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

But she says she has to stand on her own strength and ability in order to win in 2022.