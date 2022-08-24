 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Congresswoman Demings will face off against Senator Rubio in November

Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., the Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, receives a hug from her husband, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, right, after thanking supporters during a primary election party on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)


Democratic Representative Val Demings will challenge Republican Senator Marco Rubio for his seat in Congress come November. Demings won her party’s nomination last night during Florida’s primary election. 

Democrats have chosen Rep. Val Demings over Brian Rush, William Sanchez and Ricardo de la Fuente to face off against Rubio in November. 

Demings, a former Orlando police chief, has represented Florida’s 10th congressional district, which includes the City Beautiful, since 2017. 

She was greeted by dozens of supporters, waving “chief” signs and cheering her on at Camping World Stadium where she made her acceptance speech.

Demings says she’s ready to fight to maintain abortion rights in the state and across the country. 

“We’re not going back. We’re not. There are women and men and people of all races and ages who suffered, bled and died for us to have the constitutional rights that we enjoy. We’re not going back.”

Demings said living in a state without the right to a safe abortion, would be anti-democratic. 

“We’re not going back to be treated like second class citizens. We are not going back to being treated like property. We will continue to fight and fight.”

Demings has already out-fundraised Rubio, who has maintained his seat in the Senate since 2011, bringing in about 10 million dollars more from supporters. 


