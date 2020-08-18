 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Congressman Soto Says U.S. Postal Service Must Be Protected Ahead of General Election

Photo: Danielle Prieur

Central Florida Congressman Darren Soto is calling for any operational changes to the postal service to be put on hold.  

Soto says Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has limited worker overtime, reduced the quantity of mail-processing equipment and removed blue public mailboxes. 

The Democratic congressman says the USPS has warned this could affect normal mail delivery and limit the number of vote-by-mail ballots that make it to supervisors of elections by 7 p.m. 

“In the meantime, my advice to Florida voters for today’s primary election is to drop off your ballot at the designated polling place or at the supervisor of elections. And for the general election, I urge Florida voters who want to vote by mail to send your ballot in at least 7 to 10 days early.”

Soto says as a backup option, residents should vote in-person as long as they take the necessary precautions.

“If you choose to vote early or on Election Day in person, wear a mask, maintain social distancing and wear gloves or bring hand sanitizer to stay safe and exercise your right to vote.”

Soto says the House will vote on a bill that would ban any changes to the service until Jan. 1 2021 or the end of the pandemic.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio said he was concerned ballots wouldn’t be counted because of the volume of mail, not the actions of the Trump administration.

