Congressman Soto Wins Re-Election, Promises to Return to Washington to Fight for More Coronavirus Relief

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Darren Soto has defeated his Republican challenger Bill Olson to win in the District 9 Congressional race. He won with 58.6 percent of the vote.

Soto has represented District 9 which spans all of Osceola County and parts of Orange and Polk Counties since 2016.

He serves on the Energy and Commerce Committee in the House.

Soto said he’s ready to go back to Washington to fight for another coronavirus relief package.

“But we know we have to get this done. We have to get this done for the families who have lost loved ones or who have loved ones who are sick. We have to help out our first responders, our nurses, our doctors, our teachers, our firefighters and cops and others who have done so much to help during this emergency. That’s what the Heroes Act is all about. That’s why we named it after them.”

He said he’s celebrating the win, but it’s with a heavy heart knowing so many Floridians are struggling tonight because of the coronavirus.

“And that’s one of the biggest responsibilities we still have to face. We have to test, trace, treat and get a vaccine.”

He is the first person of Puerto Rican descent from Florida to serve in Congress.

