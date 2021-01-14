 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Congressman representing The Villages skipped vote on Trump impeachment

by (WMFE)
U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster, shown here at an October campaign rally in The Villages featuring Vice Mike Pence, did not vote on the resolution to impeach President Donald Trump. Photo: Joe Byrnes

Representative Daniel Webster was one of four Republicans who skipped the vote on President Donald Trump’s impeachment Wednesday.

The congressman, whose 11th District includes The Villages, could not be there and does not believe in voting by proxy.

Webster announced on Facebook the day before that he would miss the vote, citing family medical obligations.

He opposed the impeachment, saying America is hurt and upset and needs unity. It is not time to “throw more fuel on the fire.”

A month earlier Webster backed a Texas lawsuit seeking to throw out votes in swing states that went for President-elect Joe Biden. And on the night of the Capitol riot, he voted to overturn the results in Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Now Webster is drawing criticism from both sides.

Commenting on his Facebook post, a Trump supporter asked for his resignation, saying, quote, “He’s uniting us! Both sides are mad at him for chickening out.”

Webster’s office says he had joined a lawsuit against proxy voting in the House and would not do so on principle.

 


Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

