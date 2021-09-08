 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Congressman Darren Soto Tests Positive for COVID-19

Photo: Darren Soto


Soto’s positive test came early Wednesday morning.

Congressman Darren Soto has a breakthrough case of COVID-19 having contracted the virus after being fully vaccinated. 

Soto says his symptoms are mild and he’s currently self-isolating and working remotely. 

The Democrat representing the ninth district says he’s received the monoclonal antibody treatment, but he’s still encouraging everyone to get the shot. 

In a Tweet, Soto says, “the treatment is helpful but not a substitute for the COVID-19 vaccine.” 

According to the latest Department of Health and Human Services numbers some 13,452 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 3,095 are in ICU beds with the virus in Florida.

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

