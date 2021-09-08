Congressman Darren Soto Tests Positive for COVID-19
Soto’s positive test came early Wednesday morning.
I recently tested positive for #COVID19, and am grateful to only have mild symptoms, which I credit to the vaccine.
I am currently self-isolating and working remotely.
I encourage everyone to #GetVaccinated to save lives!
— Rep. Darren Soto (@RepDarrenSoto) September 8, 2021
Congressman Darren Soto has a breakthrough case of COVID-19 having contracted the virus after being fully vaccinated.
Soto says his symptoms are mild and he’s currently self-isolating and working remotely.
The Democrat representing the ninth district says he’s received the monoclonal antibody treatment, but he’s still encouraging everyone to get the shot.
In a Tweet, Soto says, “the treatment is helpful but not a substitute for the COVID-19 vaccine.”
According to the latest Department of Health and Human Services numbers some 13,452 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 3,095 are in ICU beds with the virus in Florida.
