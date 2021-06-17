 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Congress designating Pulse massacre site a national memorial

by The Associated Press (AP)

The temporary memorial at the Pulse nightclub site. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE


WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has taken a formal step toward sending a bill to President Joe Biden that designates the site of the deadliest attack on the LGBTQ community in American history as a national memorial.

The measure creates the National Pulse Memorial at the site of the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

That’s where a gunman killed 49 people and wounded 53 others five years ago.

Congress finished the bill last week. Pelosi took the routine step of formally signing it at a ceremony where she said lawmakers must finally approve stronger background check requirements and other gun curbs.


