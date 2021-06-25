Confident Lightning, Islanders ready for Game 7 challenge

Photo: Matthew Fournier
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning haven’t lost consecutive postseason games in over two years and haven’t faced a winner-take-all challenge since 2018.
That may speak to how difficult they’ve been to beat in the playoffs lately, however neither streak will mean anything when the defending Stanley Cup champions face the New York Islanders in Game 7 of the NHL semifinals.
The Lightning are looking for their fourth appearance in the Stanley Cup Final.
The Islanders are aiming for their first trip since 1984.
