Condo search grows dire with 159 still unaccounted for

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The wait for word of nearly 160 people who were unaccounted for after an oceanfront condominium tower collapsed near Miami is taking a toll on loved ones who can do little but pray and hope.

Rachel Spiegel says she’s praying for a miracle for mother Judy Spiegel, who lived on the sixth floor.

But Jeanne Ugarte fears it’s been too long since the building fell early Thursday, and three friends might be gone.

Rescuers are using big machines, small buckets, drones, microphones and their hands to pick through the mountain of debris that had been the 12-story building.