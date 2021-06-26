 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Condo search grows dire with 159 still unaccounted for

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Ron DeSantis


SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The wait for word of nearly 160 people who were unaccounted for after an oceanfront condominium tower collapsed near Miami is taking a toll on loved ones who can do little but pray and hope.

Rachel Spiegel says she’s praying for a miracle for mother Judy Spiegel, who lived on the sixth floor.

But Jeanne Ugarte fears it’s been too long since the building fell early Thursday, and three friends might be gone.

Rescuers are using big machines, small buckets, drones, microphones and their hands to pick through the mountain of debris that had been the 12-story building.


