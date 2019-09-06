 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Community Summit Focuses on Women’s Health

by (WMFE)

Maternal health is just one of the issues that will be discussed by experts at the summit. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

There’s a summit on Monday in Orlando on how women’s health and well-being affect mental health. 

The summit is aimed at issues from access to health care to domestic violence.

Dr. Shannon Schellhammer will discuss maternal health. She says there could be fewer pre-term babies if high-risk mothers get prenatal care.

“Some other communities have tried different things. Like group prenatal care, working with social workers, working with all different avenues of people within the community to help make sure women have a stable home.”

Event coordinator Avani Desai says making women healthier doesn’t just help them but also future generations.

“We just thought it was time to discuss women. And again looking through all this data. If you can change the life of a woman, you can change the life of her entire family.”

The summit will take place at Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies from 8 am to 2 pm Monday, Sept. 9. Learn more.

If you’d like to listen to the story, please click on the clips above.


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan. She trained in public radio at WDET’s Detroit newsroom, and is really excited ... Read Full Bio »

TOP