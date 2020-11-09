Commissioner Sheehan Says Resuming In-Person City Council Meetings Doesn’t Set A Good Example for Residents

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Orlando City Commissioner Patty Sheehan raised her concerns over the safety of resuming in-person Council meetings today.

Sheehan along with Commissioner Regina Hill wore a face shield over her face mask at the first meeting back in City Hall on Monday.

She said virtual meetings have increased participation in local government and are a safer way to conduct city business.

“We are our brothers and sisters’ keepers and we must act responsibly to stop the spread of this virus. Even if state leadership shirks their responsibility, stay safe, stay healthy, stay home if you can.”

Sheehan urged residents to continue to follow health protocols as cases surge in Orange County and across Florida.

She also condemned the city’s actions in opening up downtown Orlando on Halloween.

“I know many people were very upset in Orlando about the Halloween festivities and that we should not have opened the streets up to revelers. And you are correct. It was a mistake.”

Orange County Health Department Epidemiology Program Manager Alvina Chu said some new coronavirus cases could be linked to these festivities, along with other social gatherings like birthday parties.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer joined the meeting virtually after coming in contact with a person who had tested positive for COVID-19.

