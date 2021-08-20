 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Commissioner Fried With the Daily COVID Numbers, Says Only 6.9 Percent of The State’s ICU Beds Are Available

Fried, the only statewide elected Democrat, holds a daily coronavirus numbers briefing as the Florida Health Department only releases weekly COVID numbers.

Fried says Floridians must get vaccinated and wear a face mask as coronavirus cases continue to surge in Florida.

She says the number of residents hospitalized with COVID in the state has now reached over 17,000 people. 

“August 20th, 17,198 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida per HHS. 86.1 percent of Florida inpatient beds are in use. 29.3 in use are COVID-19.”

Fried says quite simply, this is an emergency with Florida hospitals at capacity. 

“August 20th, 3,584 Florida ICU beds are in use per HHS. 93.9 percent of Florida ICU beds are in use. 53.53 percent are COVID-19.”

Fried continues to call on Gov. Ron DeSantis, or if necessary the Florida Supreme Court, to reverse a ban on face mask mandates in schools.

She says five districts have already defied the governor’s order, including her home county of Miami-Dade.


