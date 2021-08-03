 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Commissioner Fried Sounds the Alarm on Rising Pediatric COVID Cases in Florida at Daily Update

The state now accounts for one in four new COVID cases in the country.

Fried says Florida has the highest rate of COVID-related hospitalizations in kids. 

She says the Department of Health reported 10,785 new COVID-19 infections in children under 12 years old between July 23rd and 29th. 

“That’s an average of 1,540 new cases per day. And the infection rates are worse for children who are eligible for the vaccine. There are over 11,048 new cases amongst those 12 to 19 that same exact week.”

But Fried says especially concerning is a rise in hospitalizations in kids. 

“According to the CDC, Florida had 32 pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations per day between July 24th and 30th. Adjusted for population, that’s 0.76 kids hospitalized per 100,000 residents, the highest rate in the country.”

Fried says as a stepmom of three boys, she’s making sure they all wear masks this fall when classes start up again to protect them against the Delta variant.


