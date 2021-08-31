Commissioner Fried Says Number of Floridians Hospitalized with COVID Is Starting to Level Off

Fried’s comments came at her daily coronavirus press briefing. She says she requested daily COVID numbers from the state more than two weeks ago to no avail.



More than 15,600 Floridians are hospitalized with COVID with about a fifth in ICU beds according to the latest Department of Health and Human Services data.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried says these numbers are actually an improvement from earlier in the week as more Floridians get vaccinated.

“We’ve got 15,682 individuals who are in the hospital. Which thankfully is down 106. And 3,465 individuals who are in ICU which is down 61.”

Fried says it’s still crucial for Floridians to get the shot and practice good pandemic precautions to stop the spread.

“People are getting the vaccine. We’re seeing an uptick in vaccines and vaccinations. Continue to do that. Continue to mask up. We are going to get through this together.”

Fried will hold a moment of silence to remember the almost 45,000 Floridians lost to the virus on Wednesday at the Florida Capitol at 11:45 am.

You can tune into the event virtually on the FDACS Facebook page.