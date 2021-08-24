 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Commissioner Fried Is Calling on Gov. DeSantis to Reverse Ban on Face Masks as Third Grader Dies From COVID

Photo: Trevor Vannoy


The plea comes after an elementary school student died over the weekend from COVID-19.


Fried’s repeated plea to Gov. Ron DeSantis comes as the Department of Health and Human Services reports 17,088 Floridians hospitalized with COVID and 3,602 in ICUs. 

She says time is of the essence as teachers and now students are dying from coronavirus that they contract in unmasked classrooms. 

Canopy Oaks Elementary School in Leon County announced a little girl, a third grader has died from the virus.

“As we’re still seeing teachers dying. Now we’re seeing also children who are dying unfortunately in Leon County. Governor, it’s time. Pull down this executive order.”

Fried says with school in full session, including sports and other extracurricular activities, not having mask mandates in place will only hurt more children who come in close contact with their peers, teachers and other adults.

“Enough is enough governor. We need to be working together to protect our children and to make sure that they are being put as a priority.”

Eight districts in the state have defied the governor’s executive order and passed face mask mandates for K-12 students.


