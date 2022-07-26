 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by
Are We There Yet? Podcast

Are We There Yet


Commercial space goes deep

by (WMFE)

Mars. Photo: NASA


Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Commercial companies are setting ambitious goals and heading into deep space.

Rocket company Relativity Space and propulsion company Impulse Space have inked a deal to send the first commercial mission to Mars. It won’t be easy — only two countries, the U.S. and China, have successfully deployed science missions on Mars, and roughly half of the spacecraft sent to the red planet fail.

We’ll talk with Relativity’s Tim Ellis and Impulse’s Barry Matsumori about the challenges and urgency in sending a commercial mission to Mars.

Then, another company is working with NASA to bring video conferencing to moon-bound astronauts. We’ll talk Cisco Webex’s Jono Luk about connecting astronauts to Earth some 240,000 miles away from home.

 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Are We There Yet?' Host

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to ... Read Full Bio »

TOP