Commercial space goes deep
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS
Commercial companies are setting ambitious goals and heading into deep space.
Rocket company Relativity Space and propulsion company Impulse Space have inked a deal to send the first commercial mission to Mars. It won’t be easy — only two countries, the U.S. and China, have successfully deployed science missions on Mars, and roughly half of the spacecraft sent to the red planet fail.
We’ll talk with Relativity’s Tim Ellis and Impulse’s Barry Matsumori about the challenges and urgency in sending a commercial mission to Mars.
Then, another company is working with NASA to bring video conferencing to moon-bound astronauts. We’ll talk Cisco Webex’s Jono Luk about connecting astronauts to Earth some 240,000 miles away from home.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity