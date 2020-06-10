 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Space


Commercial Crew Astronauts To Stay On Station Until August

by (WMFE)

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken (L) and Doug Hurley (R) on the International Space Station. Photo: NASA

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

NASA says the two astronauts who launched from Kennedy Space Center last month will stay on the International Space Station until August.

A senior NASA official says the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule attached to the station is performing well. That means astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken will remain on the station until about August before returning to Earth.

While there, NASA plans to have Behnken to perform a series of spacewalks to help upgrade the station’s power system.

The mission is a test of SpaceX’s new capsule. Its successful launch marked a return to human spaceflight from the U.S. and was the first crewed mission from Kennedy Space Center in nearly a decade. Because of scheduling and limited access to the ISS, NASA decided to extend Hurley and Behnken’s stay.

When they do return to Earth, Hurley and Behnken’s capsule will splash down in the Atlantic Ocean, off the coast of Florida. A recovery team will bring them back to KSC.

NASA and SpaceX are set to launch another crew, including one Japanese space agency astronaut, to the station no earlier than August 30.

 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Are We There Yet?' Host

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. He also helps produce WMFE's public affairs show "Intersection," working with host ... Read Full Bio »

TOP