COMIC: How One Math Teacher Broke Through To Her Virtual Students
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.
It’s been a year since teachers were handed an unprecedented request: educate students in entirely new ways amid the backdrop of a pandemic. In this comic series, we’ll illustrate one teacher’s story each week from now until the end of the school year.
Episode 1
Jessica Peacock — on what success has meant for her while teaching virtually during the pandemic
Sixth-grade math, Raleigh, N.C.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity