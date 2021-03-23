COMIC: How One Math Teacher Broke Through To Her Virtual Students

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



It’s been a year since teachers were handed an unprecedented request: educate students in entirely new ways amid the backdrop of a pandemic. In this comic series, we’ll illustrate one teacher’s story each week from now until the end of the school year.

Episode 1

Jessica Peacock — on what success has meant for her while teaching virtually during the pandemic

Sixth-grade math, Raleigh, N.C.