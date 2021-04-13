‘Comfort Decorating’ Is All About Making Your Home A Sanctuary

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Look around — at your walls, your bed, maybe even your desk, if you’ve been working remotely. Does your space stress you out?

The places we spend the most time in have a huge impact on our mindset. That’s why since the coronavirus pandemic began, lots of people have been remaking their homes to become more cozy, more calming and more efficient. In other words, they’re creating spaces where they really want to be.

It’s called “comfort decorating,” and it can provide a sense of normalcy even when everything around us feels, well, not very normal.

Small touches can make a big difference. You’ll want to think about color: Sally Augustin, an environmental psychologist and principal at Design With Science, says blues create calm and greens elicit creativity. Bring in some nostalgia with old objects to remind yourself about what’s important in your life, and swap them out regularly if they make your space feel cluttered. A sense of control over your space, says Augustin, “boosts your mood, and that helps you get along with others and helps you solve problems effectively.”

