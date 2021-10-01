 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Come Out With Pride Returns to Orlando Next Week. Here’s What to Expect from the (In-Person) Celebration.

by (WMFE)


Come Out With Pride is back in person for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. 

The day-long Pride event will take place at Lake Eola Park on Saturday, October 9 from 12 to 9:30 pm. 

Attendees must RSVP in advance to keep crowds manageable and allow for social distancing. Everyone is strongly encouraged to wear a mask even if fully vaccinated. 

Josh Bell, the director of One Orlando Alliance, says this year’s event will be especially joyous and safe with these protocols in place. 

“I am so excited for Come Out With Pride this year. It’s been such a difficult 18+ months where we’ve all been trying to navigate the realities of how we stay safe but also how do we continue to live our lives.”

Bell and his group are also leading this year’s first ever National Trans Visibility March in Orlando on the same day. Bell says it’s time to stand with the transgender community who have been targeted by Sunshine State legislation along with increasing violence and harassment over the past 12 months.

“So there’s all these things that are working against our transgender siblings. And so the opportunity to show up and celebrate our transgender community, to show up and walk alongside our transgender community and say, ‘we are here with you and we are walking alongside you and we are listening and we want to be supportive’. That’s a really valuable opportunity.”

For more information on Come Out With Pride and to RSVP, click on the link. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP