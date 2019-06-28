Combating Online Predators

Innocent Lives Foundation is a non profit that uses so-called ethical hackers to try and track down online predators– and turn them over to law enforcement.

Orlando based founder and CEO Chris Hadnagy says it can be tough for parents to keep up with the latest social media platforms that their kids may be using, or the ways predators may be exploiting those platforms.

Hadnagy says sometimes the best defence is simply making sure parents are communicating with their children. He joined Intersection to talk about the tools his foundation uses to combat online predators.