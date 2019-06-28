 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection


Combating Online Predators

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Chris Hadnagy. Photo: Innocent Lives Foundation

Innocent Lives Foundation is a non profit that uses so-called ethical hackers to try and track down online predators– and turn them over to law enforcement.  

Orlando based founder and CEO Chris Hadnagy says it can be tough for parents to keep up with the latest social media platforms that their kids may be using, or the ways predators may be exploiting those platforms. 

Hadnagy says sometimes the best defence is simply making sure parents are communicating with their children. He joined Intersection to talk about the tools his foundation uses to combat online predators. 


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP