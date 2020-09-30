College Students Share Their Experiences With Remote Learning

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

South Florida colleges allow students to take classes online due to the ongoing pandemic. But as WLRN’s Amber Amortegui reports, virtual learning isn’t a one-size-fits all solution.

If you’re a college student, by now you’ve probably heard professors say something like this.

“Guys in the room, as we get started, I might pause to let others in the virtual room on Zoom.”

Some students enjoy virtual learning. And others don’t.

“Nothing is hands-on, and that’s how I learn.”

Jasmin McIver is an accounting student at Nova Southeastern University. She’s taking online classes to save money and avoid catching COVID-19.

“It’s kind of tough for me now to try to learn the material as well as I would’ve learned it in a physical environment.”

Kai’Chien Chisholm is a broadcast media student at Florida International University. He says online classes are convenient for his work schedule.

“I do class at work because my boss let’s me have that little two-hour period. So, I can just leave from where I’m at, go back to doing my job.”

Kaylah McKinney is a music major at Palm Beach Atlantic University. Instead of commuting from Miami, her remote classes help her multitask.

“The other day I was in class at the dentist office, and I was able to get so many things done at the same time.”

For college students, virtual learning is virtually everywhere.

“We got a couple more people joining us. Oh, yep, everyone’s on, alright! We got a crowd. Cool.”

