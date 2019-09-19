College Student Voting Doubled for Midterms, study finds

The 2018 midterm election saw voter turnout soar for college students across the US between 2014 to 2018, according to a study published Thursday by Tufts University.

The study found roughly 7.5 million students hit the polls in 2018, doubling their participation to a historic high of 40 percent.

The swell at the ballot box was led by women, who voted at the highest rates.

Additionally, every racial and ethnic group of students had a higher voting rate in 2018 than in 2014. Of the groups, Hispanics saw the largest increase between midterms with a rise of 22 percent.

Students were not the only group swept up by a rising political tide. Aubrey Jewett, a political science professor at the University of Central Florida, said the so-called Donald Trump effect had an impact on voter turnout.

“Donald Trump was such a polarizing figure that he really inspired a lot of people to go to the poles in the midterms because we did see midterm turnout up across the board.”

According to the study, voter turnout across the board increased by nearly 14 percent.