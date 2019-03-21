3/15/19: College Admissions Scandal; Medical Marijuana
Federal prosecutors say a Florida man helped rich and famous parents get their kids into colleges with bribes and fake test scores. We took a closer look at the college admissions scandal with John Delaney, Former Jacksonville Mayor and President Emeritus of the University of North Florida; and Colleen Wright, Education Reporter for the Miami Herald.
Medical Marijuana
And, Florida lawmakers pushed forward with making smokable medical marijuana legal this week. Abe Aborya, Health Reporter, WMFE; and Blaise Gainey, Multimedia Reporter, WFSU, joined us with more.
Support 90.7 WMFE
Stories like these are made possible by contributions from readers and listeners like you.
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity