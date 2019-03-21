﻿3/15/19: College Admissions Scandal; Medical Marijuana

Federal prosecutors say a Florida man helped rich and famous parents get their kids into colleges with bribes and fake test scores. We took a closer look at the college admissions scandal with John Delaney, Former Jacksonville Mayor and President Emeritus of the University of North Florida; and Colleen Wright, Education Reporter for the Miami Herald.

Medical Marijuana

And, Florida lawmakers pushed forward with making smokable medical marijuana legal this week. Abe Aborya, Health Reporter, WMFE; and Blaise Gainey, Multimedia Reporter, WFSU, joined us with more.