Collapsed condo: Weighing how to honor dead at ‘holy site’

by The Associated Press (AP)

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Even as crews are continuing their search for the last remaining souls that perished in the collapse of the condominium in Surfside, Florida, questions are swirling across the community about what to do with the property.

Mayor Charles Burkett and others are referring to the ground where the tragedy struck as a “holy site.”

There is already talk about erecting a memorial at the site.

Officials say it’s too soon to decide what form that remembrance will take. The number of confirmed deaths rose to 94 on Monday, and authorities say 22 other people are unaccounted for.


