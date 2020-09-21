Coastal Flooding Along the Atlantic Coast Today

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



The National Weather Service issued Coastal Flood Warnings and Advisories today along the length of the Florida Atlantic Coast.

Forecasters say widespread minor to moderate coastal flooding may cause some roadways to close and some property inundation. Meteorologist Ray Hawthorne says the flooding is occurring from a number of factors.